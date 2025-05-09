'Arjun, Leopard, Abrams, and more': 7 most powerful military tanks in the world built for destruction

Source: Reuters

7 /8

Merkava Mk.4 (Israel)

Featuring next in the list is Israel’s Merkava Mk.4 is purpose-built for survival in asymmetric warfare. Its 120mm main gun has the ability to fire anti-tank guided missiles, while its thick armour and APS efficiently provide strong defence. It has proven its worth in multiple conflicts and is tailored for the specific combat needs of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).