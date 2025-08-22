/Area 51 mystery deepens: US Secret RAT55 aircraft spotted entering Hangar 18

The heavily modified Boeing 737-200, often referred to by its call sign 'Sabre 98,' was spotted performing manoeuvres before landing at Groom Lake’s runway 32 and disappearing into the infamous Hangar 18.
Aviation enthusiast Michael Rokita managed to capture an extraordinary footage of the United States Air Force’s secretive RAT55 aircraft operating above Area 51, reigniting speculation about the base’s mysterious activities. The heavily modified Boeing 737-200, often referred to by its call sign 'Sabre 98,' was spotted performing manoeuvres before landing at Groom Lake’s runway 32 and disappearing into the infamous Hangar 18.
From a vantage point 26 miles away at Tikaboo Peak, Rokita used a Nikon P1000 camera and a customised binocular-smartphone setup to overcome heat haze and technical difficulties, recording the jet as it conducted touch-and-go exercises before its final landing. His grainy yet striking footage appeared to confirm long-standing rumours linking RAT55’s operations directly to Area 51’s most secretive facilities.
After its landing, witnesses reported RAT55 moving towards Hangar 18, whose vast sliding doors were seen opening. For decades, Hangar 18 has been the focus of conspiracy theories, with rumours suggesting it houses wreckage from UFO crashes, extraterrestrial technology, and even evidence of alien life. While there is no verifiable proof of such claims, the connection between the newly sighted RAT55 and the hangar has further fuelled speculation about what lies hidden in Nevada’s desert.
The RAT55 is designed for radar cross-section testing, allowing it to evaluate the stealth performance of other aircraft while airborne. Recognisable by its distinctive nose shape, top and belly humps, and protrusions at the rear, the jet operates under extreme secrecy. It often flies with its transponder switched off, vanishing from civilian radar tracking systems, and is believed to have supported classified projects, including the development of the RQ-80 drone and stealth bombers such as the B-2 and B-21 Raider.
The sighting of RAT55 follows decades of intrigue surrounding Area 51. In one notable case, cultural researcher Jerry Freeman claimed he accidentally crossed into restricted territory in 1996 while searching for Gold Rush journals. According to his account, he observed strange lights and apparent security activity on what appeared to be a dried lake bed, fuelling suspicions of unusual activity within the perimeter.
For years, the US government refused to acknowledge the existence of Area 51, until its presence was formally admitted in 2013. However, officials have provided little detail about the base’s true purpose, and sightings such as Rokita’s continue to ignite theories about advanced aerospace testing and extraterrestrial secrets.
The confirmed presence of RAT55 at Area 51 and its apparent association with Hangar 18 offers rare insight into the covert operations carried out in Nevada’s desert. Whether the aircraft is solely part of advanced stealth research or tied to something far more extraordinary remains unknown.