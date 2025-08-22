/Area 51 mystery deepens: US Secret RAT55 aircraft spotted entering Hangar 18

The RAT55 is designed for radar cross-section testing, allowing it to evaluate the stealth performance of other aircraft while airborne. Recognisable by its distinctive nose shape, top and belly humps, and protrusions at the rear, the jet operates under extreme secrecy. It often flies with its transponder switched off, vanishing from civilian radar tracking systems, and is believed to have supported classified projects, including the development of the RQ-80 drone and stealth bombers such as the B-2 and B-21 Raider.

