/Are You Human to Undercover High School: Popular k-dramas of Seo Kang Joon

From action to science fiction to romance, Seo Kang Joon has been part of all genres and has established himself as one of the popular actors in the showbiz industry. Here is a look at a few of the shows he has been part of.
Seo Kang Joon is a renowned South Korean actor and former singer who was a member of the group 5urprise. He gained fame after being part of shows including Are You Human, Watcher, and The Weather Is Fine, among others.
The show tells the story of Hong Seol, a student from a poor family, who falls in love with Yoo Jung, a rich and handsome man with psychopathic tendencies. The couple faces many issues due to the differences in their personalities.
The show is set 15 years ago, when a horrific murder is committed, changing the lives of Chi-kwang, Tae-joo, and Yeong-goon. Ten and a half years later, these three people form an internal corruption investigation team to find answers to the pain it has left.
The South Korean show follows the story of a 12-year-old love story between a couple with opposing personalities who met by chance on a group blind date in their 20s, and how their love story blossoms forms the main part of the story.
The show is all about Mok Hae Won, who leaves her life in Seoul after a series of unfortunate events and moves back to her hometown, where she meets a bookshop owner named Im Eun Seop.
Are You Human tells the story of a young heir who falls into a coma after being brutally assaulted. However, his mother is determined to keep him in the race for the family fortune and creates a robot to replace him.
The mystery thriller show is all about Jeong Hae Seong, who captures everyone's attention with his looks, charm, and smile; Hae Seong is an elite NIS agent on a secret mission to uncover the hidden gold of the Joseon emperor; uncovering the truth behind Byungmun High.