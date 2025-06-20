/Are we living inside a black hole? NASA's James Webb Telescope study leaves scientists alarmed

After an in-depth analysis of data from 263 ancient galaxies, the researchers from Kansas State University have found patterns that challenge the long-standing theories about the structure and origin of the universe.
Space is a fascinating subject, and it continues to reveal astonishing secrets. A study using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has recently led to an extraordinary scientific debate. After an in-depth analysis of data from 263 ancient galaxies, the researchers from Kansas State University have found patterns that challenge the long-standing theories about the structure and origin of the universe.
One of the most unexpected findings of the study is that nearly 60 per cent of the galaxies examined, some dating back to just 300 million years after the Big Bang, appear to rotate in the same direction. This counters the widely held belief that galaxy spins should be randomly distributed across the universe.
The consistent clockwise spin that is observed across many galaxies suggests the universe may have an underlying order. This has led researchers to consider whether some external force — perhaps gravitational — has influenced the rotation of galaxies on a cosmic scale.
Based on this new data, scientists are entertaining a very bold hypothesis: the entire universe may exist inside a black hole. If the theory stands true, it would mean that all observable matter and energy even those including space and time, are contained within the event horizon of a massive cosmic singularity.
This theory offers an alternative view of cosmic structure, but that's not it. It also calls into question the Big Bang as the sole origin of the universe. If we are actually inside a black hole, then the conditions we observe could not be from an expanding point of origin but, a result from processes inside a collapsed star.
However, scientists have cautioned against drawing any premature conclusion. The study could be limited, affected by observational limitations, including phenomena like the Doppler effect, which can distort how we perceive motion in distant galaxies. To confirm these findings, further refinement of JWST’s instruments may be needed.