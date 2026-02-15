/Are USS Abraham Lincoln & Gerald R. Ford preparing for conflict or strengthening US’ nuclear talks leverage with Iran?

The military build-up comes as the United States and Iran prepare for a new round of discussions on Tehran’s nuclear programme, scheduled to be held next week in Geneva, following an initial round of indirect talks hosted by Oman on February 6. Diplomatic sources indicate both sides have agreed to continue engagement despite persistent disagreements over sanctions and enrichment limits. The talks aim to revive confidence-building measures and reduce escalation risks, although no formal agreement has yet emerged. After the first discussions, Trump warned Tehran that failure to reach an agreement with his administration would be “very traumatic.”