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Are US sea drones available on USS Abraham Lincoln?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 11, 2026, 02:23 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2026, 02:23 IST

US sea drones are not carried on the USS Abraham Lincoln. They deploy from shore bases via Task Force 59. However, these autonomous vessels work alongside the carrier strike group as forward scouts, sharing critical radar data instantly.

Designed for air power
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(Photograph: AFP)

Designed for air power

The USS Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz-class carrier dedicated entirely to its air wing. Its hangars house up to 90 jets and helicopters, meaning there is no physical infrastructure to launch or store large uncrewed surface vessels.

Operating alongside the fleet
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(Photograph: Picryl)

Operating alongside the fleet

While not stationed on the carrier itself, US Navy sea drones actively operate alongside the Abraham Lincoln. According to Central Command, these autonomous boats act as forward scouts for the broader carrier strike group.

Shore-based deployment
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(Photograph: AFP)

Shore-based deployment

Advanced sea drones operating in the Middle East are managed by specialised units like Task Force 59. These autonomous vessels are deployed from shore bases in Bahrain, rather than taking up critical deck space on an aircraft carrier.

Seamless digital coordination
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Seamless digital coordination

Even though they launch from shore, sea drones maintain a constant digital link with the USS Abraham Lincoln. They instantly share radar contacts and passive sensor data with the carrier's combat information centre to detect threats early.

Executing joint missions
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Executing joint missions

This networked approach allows sea drones to actively support the carrier's regional operations. Recently, while the Abraham Lincoln operated nearby, an autonomous Corsair drone successfully rescued two downed helicopter pilots near Oman.

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