/Are Tata Sierra’s new features worth the hype?

Tata Sierra revives iconic design with modern engines, triple-screen tech, L2 ADAS, and 5G connectivity. Priced competitively at ₹11.49-18.49 lakh, the extensive features largely live up to the hype, offering significant value against rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
The new Tata Sierra retains its signature upright stance and iconic wraparound rear glass, blending nostalgia with a modern five-door layout. It features contemporary elements like flush door handles, sequential indicators, and full LED lighting. This fusion of classic silhouette and modern aesthetics has been a major talking point among buyers and reviewers.
The ICE Sierra offers three 1.5-litre engine options: naturally aspirated petrol (106 PS, 145 Nm), turbo-diesel (118 PS, up to 280 Nm), and TGDi turbo-petrol producing 160 PS of power and 255 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. These proven powertrains deliver balanced performance across city and highway conditions.
The Sierra EV, based on Tata's advanced acti.ev platform, launches in January 2026. It promises a verified driving range of between 450-500 kilometres (approx. 280-310 miles) on a single charge with multiple battery pack options. A potential dual-motor AWD configuration targets premium electric SUV buyers. Official pricing remains unannounced but is expected to be competitive.
Inside, the top-spec Sierra boasts a unique triple-screen setup, a first for a Tata vehicle. This includes a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, and a dedicated 12.3-inch co-driver screen with an Arcade App Suite. Wireless charging and a 12-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos enhance the premium cabin experience.
Safety features 6 airbags as standard across variants and a Level 2 ADAS suite with 22 functions in top trims. The package includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring with camera view, and autonomous emergency braking. Tata targets a "beyond 5-star" safety rating with comprehensive active and passive protection systems.
The Sierra introduces 5G connectivity to India's ICE vehicles with over-the-air (OTA) updates for 10 electronic control units. The HypAR HUD provides augmented reality navigation guides on the windscreen. These connected features ensure the vehicle remains current throughout ownership with seamless software improvements.
Introductory prices in India range from ₹11.49 lakh to ₹18.49 lakh for current announced variants. This positions the Sierra against rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. This competitive pricing delivers segment-first technology at accessible price points, creating a strong value proposition in the crowded mid-size SUV segment.