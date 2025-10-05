/Are NASA scientists working for free? Voyager-1 operations hit by US government shutdown

NASA’s government shutdown is raising questions about how space missions like Voyager-1 continue. Scientists and engineers are still operating the decades-old probe, but federal funding pauses could affect salaries, research, and critical mission updates.
Launched in 1977, Voyager-1 is humanity’s farthest-reaching spacecraft, currently traveling at 38,000 mph in interstellar space. It continues to send back faint data, helping scientists study the edge of the Solar System.
With the US government shutdown, NASA’s budget is temporarily frozen. This affects salaries, mission planning, and the agency’s ability to release new data, though essential operations continue.
Despite the shutdown, NASA continues to operate Voyager-1 and other high-priority missions. Engineers are monitoring the probe’s health and trajectory, ensuring that decades of data aren’t lost.
Many NASA employees may temporarily work without pay, including those supporting long-duration missions like Voyager-1. Some are using leave or volunteering hours to maintain critical operations.
In 2026, Voyager-1 is set to reach a historic milestone: one Earth light-day away from our planet. A funding pause could slow public updates or research related to this achievement.
Voyager-1 provides unique interstellar data, including solar wind, magnetic fields, and cosmic radiation measurements. Interruptions in mission support could delay insights that inform deep-space exploration.
NASA hopes Congress resolves the shutdown soon. Meanwhile, dedicated teams keep Voyager-1 operational, highlighting the commitment of scientists working under uncertain conditions to push the boundaries of human knowledge.