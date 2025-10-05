LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Are NASA scientists working for free? Voyager-1 operations hit by US government shutdown

Are NASA scientists working for free? Voyager-1 operations hit by US government shutdown

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 05, 2025, 14:42 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 14:42 IST

NASA’s government shutdown is raising questions about how space missions like Voyager-1 continue. Scientists and engineers are still operating the decades-old probe, but federal funding pauses could affect salaries, research, and critical mission updates.

1. Voyager-1: The Historic Spacecraft
1 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

1. Voyager-1: The Historic Spacecraft

Launched in 1977, Voyager-1 is humanity’s farthest-reaching spacecraft, currently traveling at 38,000 mph in interstellar space. It continues to send back faint data, helping scientists study the edge of the Solar System.

2. Government Shutdown Hits NASA
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

2. Government Shutdown Hits NASA

With the US government shutdown, NASA’s budget is temporarily frozen. This affects salaries, mission planning, and the agency’s ability to release new data, though essential operations continue.

3. Critical Missions Still Running
3 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

3. Critical Missions Still Running

Despite the shutdown, NASA continues to operate Voyager-1 and other high-priority missions. Engineers are monitoring the probe’s health and trajectory, ensuring that decades of data aren’t lost.

4. Impact on Staff
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Impact on Staff

Many NASA employees may temporarily work without pay, including those supporting long-duration missions like Voyager-1. Some are using leave or volunteering hours to maintain critical operations.

5. Voyager-1 Milestones at Risk
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Voyager-1 Milestones at Risk

In 2026, Voyager-1 is set to reach a historic milestone: one Earth light-day away from our planet. A funding pause could slow public updates or research related to this achievement.

6. Why Voyager-1 Still Matters
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

6. Why Voyager-1 Still Matters

Voyager-1 provides unique interstellar data, including solar wind, magnetic fields, and cosmic radiation measurements. Interruptions in mission support could delay insights that inform deep-space exploration.

7. Looking Ahead
7 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

7. Looking Ahead

NASA hopes Congress resolves the shutdown soon. Meanwhile, dedicated teams keep Voyager-1 operational, highlighting the commitment of scientists working under uncertain conditions to push the boundaries of human knowledge.

Trending Photo

How solar storms could threaten the first astronauts on Mars
7

How solar storms could threaten the first astronauts on Mars

Top 5 important revolutions in world's history that shaped modern civilisastion
5

Top 5 important revolutions in world's history that shaped modern civilisastion

Who are the Indian players to feature in both ODI and T20I squads for Australia? Details inside
7

Who are the Indian players to feature in both ODI and T20I squads for Australia? Details inside

From Hardik Pandya to Ravindra Jadeja: 5 big names missing from India's Champions Trophy squad for Australia ODIs
5

From Hardik Pandya to Ravindra Jadeja: 5 big names missing from India's Champions Trophy squad for Australia ODIs

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most runs against Australia in ODIs
5

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most runs against Australia in ODIs