/Are humans' hybrids of aliens and chimps? Here's why we struggle to explain our own existence

DNA studies show that humans and chimpanzees split from a common ancestor around 6–7 million years ago. On paper, the difference is tiny. But in reality, no other primate species comes close to matching human language, symbolic thinking, or technological progress. A mere percentage point in DNA accounts for art, mathematics, space travel, and the ability to question existence itself. That disproportionate leap raises questions: did evolution move unnaturally fast in our case, or did some other factor accelerate it?

Some geneticists note unusual features in the human genome. For example, humans have fused chromosomes, our chromosome 2 is the result of two ancestral ape chromosomes merging into one. Such a change is rare and dramatic in evolutionary terms. Was it simply a lucky mutation, or did it come from deliberate interference?