/Are B-2 Bombers coming? Will Trump use the 'Spirit' to strike Iran amid protests

Should the conflict escalate further, the US retains the option to strike at the economic lifeblood of the Islamic Republic: its energy sector. Precision strikes would target the oil refineries and export terminals on Kharg Island and in Abadan, effectively zeroing out the regime's revenue streams. While this course of action carries the risk of destabilising global energy markets, it is calculated to bankrupt the state rapidly, cutting off the funds necessary to pay the wages of the security forces and bureaucracy. The strategic logic posits that unpaid soldiers are far more likely to defect or abandon their posts, thereby accelerating the collapse of the regime's internal security apparatus.