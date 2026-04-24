The administration of Donald Trump has initiated a significant change in federal drug policy by reclassifying state-licensed medical marijuana as a less dangerous substance. The order, signed by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, will move cannabis from Schedule I, which is reserved for drugs with high abuse potential and no accepted medical use, to the less restrictive Schedule III category. While the decision does not legalise marijuana at the federal level, it alters its regulatory treatment, offering tax relief to licensed operators and easing restrictions on research. The move marks a notable step in aligning federal policy with expanding state-level cannabis laws.