Arab Spring, unrest and military clashes mark Bashar al-Assad's 20-year rule

As Syria's Bashar al-Assad mark 20 years in office as President of Syria, his country continues to remain in turmoil.

Bashar al-Assad will on Friday (July 17) mark 20 years in office as President of Syria, as the civil which began in 2011 still shows few signs of abating.

Assad assumed leadership of the middle eastern nation at age 34 in July of 2000, following the sudden death of his father, Hafez al-Assad, who had ruled Syria for three decades.

