/April Fool’s Day 2026: Why we prank, the history of April 1, and 5 hilarious ideas for your loved ones

April Fool's Day is celebrated on April 1st every year. The origin dates back to 16th-century France. In 1582, when King Charles IX adopted the Gregorian calendar, New Year’s Day was shifted from late March to January 1st. However, some people continued celebrating the New Year in early April, which led others to mock them as fools and crack jokes at them, which sparked the idea of a day dedicated to pranks.

Another theory links April Fool's Day to the Roman festival of Hilaria, celebrated in late March, involving games and playful behaviour. These traditions have a strong influence on what eventually became April Fool’s Day.

There is also a simple explanation that early April marks the arrival of spring in many regions, a time when the weather is unpredictable and often surprises people with sudden changes. These natural fluctuations are proven to be part of the day's origin and celebrated as Fool's Day.