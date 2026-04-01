/April Fool’s Day 2026: Why we prank, the history of April 1, and 5 hilarious ideas for your loved ones

Happy April Fool’s Day. The day is celebrated on April 1 every year. It has become a day for pulling pranks on your loved ones. But do you know the origin and history behind the specific day? Scroll to know.
Today, on April 1st, the world celebrates April Fool's Day. This day is known for pulling pranks on loved ones. But do you know why Fool's Day is celebrated on April 1st? Read on to learn more.
April Fool's Day is celebrated on April 1st every year. The origin dates back to 16th-century France. In 1582, when King Charles IX adopted the Gregorian calendar, New Year’s Day was shifted from late March to January 1st. However, some people continued celebrating the New Year in early April, which led others to mock them as fools and crack jokes at them, which sparked the idea of a day dedicated to pranks.
Another theory links April Fool's Day to the Roman festival of Hilaria, celebrated in late March, involving games and playful behaviour. These traditions have a strong influence on what eventually became April Fool’s Day.
There is also a simple explanation that early April marks the arrival of spring in many regions, a time when the weather is unpredictable and often surprises people with sudden changes. These natural fluctuations are proven to be part of the day's origin and celebrated as Fool's Day.
This day is celebrated worldwide as a tradition of harmless pranks and jokes aimed at friends, family, and colleagues to promote laughter and strengthen bonds. When the pranks succeed, everyone enthusiastically shouts, "Happy April Fool's!" amid cheer and laughter.
Set a cracked screen wallpaper on someone's phone, watch, or desktop and capture their reaction. When they get caught up in your prank, say, “Happy April Fool's Day!”
You can play a harmless prank on your office colleague by placing a small piece of tape under a computer mouse sensor so it stops working.
Secretly get access to your friend's phone and change the autocorrect setting to something weird, like changing "ok" to “banana.”
Swap a few of the keyboard keys before your friend or colleague enters the area and watch the confusion on their faces as they write.
Place or stick a portable air horn under the chair of your school or college friend and enjoy their reaction while they sit, and a loud noise starts buzzing.