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April Fool’s Day 2026: Why we prank, the history of April 1, and 5 hilarious ideas for your loved ones

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 01, 2026, 13:15 IST | Updated: Apr 01, 2026, 13:15 IST

Happy April Fool’s Day. The day is celebrated on April 1 every year. It has become a day for pulling pranks on your loved ones. But do you know the origin and history behind the specific day? Scroll to know.

Happy April Fool's Day!
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Happy April Fool's Day!

Today, on April 1st, the world celebrates April Fool's Day. This day is known for pulling pranks on loved ones. But do you know why Fool's Day is celebrated on April 1st? Read on to learn more.

Origin of April Fool's Day
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Origin of April Fool's Day

April Fool's Day is celebrated on April 1st every year. The origin dates back to 16th-century France. In 1582, when King Charles IX adopted the Gregorian calendar, New Year’s Day was shifted from late March to January 1st. However, some people continued celebrating the New Year in early April, which led others to mock them as fools and crack jokes at them, which sparked the idea of a day dedicated to pranks.

Another theory links April Fool's Day to the Roman festival of Hilaria, celebrated in late March, involving games and playful behaviour. These traditions have a strong influence on what eventually became April Fool’s Day.

There is also a simple explanation that early April marks the arrival of spring in many regions, a time when the weather is unpredictable and often surprises people with sudden changes. These natural fluctuations are proven to be part of the day's origin and celebrated as Fool's Day.

April Fool's Day celebration
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(Photograph: Pexels)

April Fool's Day celebration

This day is celebrated worldwide as a tradition of harmless pranks and jokes aimed at friends, family, and colleagues to promote laughter and strengthen bonds. When the pranks succeed, everyone enthusiastically shouts, "Happy April Fool's!" amid cheer and laughter.

April Fool's Day Pranks
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(Photograph: Freepik)

April Fool's Day Pranks

Set a cracked screen wallpaper on someone's phone, watch, or desktop and capture their reaction. When they get caught up in your prank, say, “Happy April Fool's Day!”

Mouse trick
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(Photograph: Freepik)

Mouse trick

You can play a harmless prank on your office colleague by placing a small piece of tape under a computer mouse sensor so it stops working.

Autocorrect chaos
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Autocorrect chaos

Secretly get access to your friend's phone and change the autocorrect setting to something weird, like changing "ok" to “banana.”

Swap keyboard keys
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Swap keyboard keys

Swap a few of the keyboard keys before your friend or colleague enters the area and watch the confusion on their faces as they write.

Put a horn under the chair
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Put a horn under the chair

Place or stick a portable air horn under the chair of your school or college friend and enjoy their reaction while they sit, and a loud noise starts buzzing.

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