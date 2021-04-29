April 29 in history: Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993 comes into force and more

1945

WWII: US Army liberates the Dachau concentration camp.

(Photograph:WION)

1965

Pakistan successfully launches seventh rocket in its Rehber series.

(Photograph:WION)

1967

Muhammad Ali is stripped of his boxing title for refusing induction into US Army.

(Photograph:WION)

1991

Cyclone strikes Chittagong district in Bangladesh, killing over 139,000.

(Photograph:WION)

1997

Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993 comes into force.

(Photograph:WION)

