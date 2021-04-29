April 29 in history: Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993 comes into force and more

From the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp to the Chemical Weapons Convention coming into force, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
WWII: US Army liberates the Dachau concentration camp.
(Photograph:WION)
Pakistan successfully launches seventh rocket in its Rehber series.
Muhammad Ali is stripped of his boxing title for refusing induction into US Army.
Cyclone strikes Chittagong district in Bangladesh, killing over 139,000.
Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993 comes into force.