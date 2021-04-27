April 27 in history: SS Sultana explodes in Mississippi River and more

From the SS Sultana explodes in the Mississippi River to the maiden flight of Superjumbo jet aircraft Airbus A380, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
Steamboat "SS Sultana" explodes in Mississippi River, kills 1,800.
(Photograph:WION)
Sierra Leone becomes an independent republic.
British House of Commons elects Betty Boothroyd as its first female Speaker.
South African citizens of all races are allowed to vote for the first time.
Superjumbo jet aircraft Airbus A380 makes its maiden flight.