April 27 in history: SS Sultana explodes in Mississippi River and more

1865

Steamboat "SS Sultana" explodes in Mississippi River, kills 1,800.

1961

Sierra Leone becomes an independent republic.

1992

British House of Commons elects Betty Boothroyd as its first female Speaker.

1994

South African citizens of all races are allowed to vote for the first time.

2005

Superjumbo jet aircraft Airbus A380 makes its maiden flight.

