April 23 in history: Causes of AIDS discovered, first video uploaded on YouTube

Get WION News app for latest news
From the discovery of the causes of AIDS, to the fastest century smashed by cricketer Chris Gayle, we've got it all covered.
Let's dive in today's history:
US health secretary announces the discovery of the causes of the AIDS virus.
(Photograph:WION)
New Coke is introduced replacing the flagship beverage.
UNESCO observes first ever World Book Day.
First video is uploaded on YouTube by its founder Jawed Karim.
West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle smashes fastest century