April 23 in history: Causes of AIDS discovered, first video uploaded on YouTube

1984

US health secretary announces the discovery of the causes of the AIDS virus.

1985

New Coke is introduced replacing the flagship beverage.

1995

UNESCO observes first ever World Book Day.

2005

First video is uploaded on YouTube by its founder Jawed Karim. 

2013

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle smashes fastest century

