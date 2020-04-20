April 20 in history: Radium isolated, first woman to win IndyCar race and more

From the isolation of radium to the massive oil spill in Gulf of Mexico, we've got it all covered.

Let's take a look at today's history!

1902

Marie and Pierre Curie successfully isolate radium.

1945

World War II: Allied Forces launch Operation Corncob on Hitler's birthday.

1946

The League of Nations is dissolved.

2008

Danica Patrick becomes first woman to win IndyCar race.

2010

Massive oil spill begins after explosion on Deepwater Horizon in Gulf of Mexico.

