April 20 in history: Radium isolated, first woman to win IndyCar race and more

From the isolation of radium to the massive oil spill in Gulf of Mexico, we've got it all covered.
Let's take a look at today's history!
Marie and Pierre Curie successfully isolate radium.
(Photograph:WION)
World War II: Allied Forces launch Operation Corncob on Hitler's birthday.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The League of Nations is dissolved.
Danica Patrick becomes first woman to win IndyCar race.
Massive oil spill begins after explosion on Deepwater Horizon in Gulf of Mexico.