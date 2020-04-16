April 16 in history: 'Cold War' term coined, Michael Jordan's last game and more

1912

Harriet Quimby becomes first woman to fly across English Channel.

1943

 Swiss Chemist Albert Hofmann discovers hallucinogenic effects of LSD.

1947

Bernard Baruch coins term “Cold War” to describe US - USSR relations.

2003

Michael Jordan plays his last game in National Basketball Association.

2018

Kendrick Lamar becomes first rapper to win Pulitzer Prize.

