April 16 in history: 'Cold War' term coined, Michael Jordan's last game and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the first woman to fly across English Channel to the first rapper to win Pulitzer Prize, we've got it all covered.
Let's dive in today's history!
Harriet Quimby becomes first woman to fly across English Channel.
(Photograph:WION)
Swiss Chemist Albert Hofmann discovers hallucinogenic effects of LSD.
Bernard Baruch coins term “Cold War” to describe US - USSR relations.
Michael Jordan plays his last game in National Basketball Association.
Kendrick Lamar becomes first rapper to win Pulitzer Prize.