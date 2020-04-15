April 15 in history: Fall of Saddam Hussein's government, Notre-Dame catches fire and more

From the fall of Saddam Hussein's government to the fire in Notre-Dame, we've got kit all covered.

Let's dive in today's history.

1945

WWII: British and Canadian troops liberate Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

1955

Ray Kroc opens first McDonald's franchise restaurant in Illinois.

2003

US announces the fall of Saddam Hussein's government in Iraq.

2012

Kim Jong-un delivers first public speech at North Korea's founder's birth celebration.

2019

Notre-Dame de Paris catches fire during restoration campaign.

