April 15 in history: Fall of Saddam Hussein's government, Notre-Dame catches fire and more

From the fall of Saddam Hussein's government to the fire in Notre-Dame, we've got kit all covered.
Let's dive in today's history.
WWII: British and Canadian troops liberate Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.
(Photograph:WION)
Ray Kroc opens first McDonald's franchise restaurant in Illinois.
US announces the fall of Saddam Hussein's government in Iraq.
Kim Jong-un delivers first public speech at North Korea's founder's birth celebration.
Notre-Dame de Paris catches fire during restoration campaign.