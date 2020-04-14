April 14 in history: Abraham Lincoln gets shot, Titanic sinks and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From Abraham Lincoln being shot, to North Korea threatening to restart nuclear programme, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive in today's history.
John Wilkes Booth shoots Abraham Lincoln in Washington, DC.
(Photograph:WION)
Titanic collides with an iceberg in North Atlantic and begins to sink.
Ampex Corp. demonstrates first practical videotape recorder in Chicago.
North Korea expels UN inspectors and threatens to restart nuclear programme
276 schoolgirls are abducted by Boko Haram in Chibok, Nigeria.