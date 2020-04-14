April 14 in history: Abraham Lincoln gets shot, Titanic sinks and more

From Abraham Lincoln being shot, to North Korea threatening to restart nuclear programme, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive in today's history.

1865

John Wilkes Booth shoots Abraham Lincoln in Washington, DC.

1912

Titanic collides with an iceberg in North Atlantic and begins to sink.

1956

Ampex Corp. demonstrates first practical videotape recorder in Chicago.

2009

North Korea expels UN inspectors and threatens to restart nuclear programme

 

2014

276 schoolgirls are abducted by Boko Haram in Chibok, Nigeria.

