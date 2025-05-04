Apple may flip the cell phone market with debut of foldable iPhone 18 in 2026: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing a significant change to its iPhone release strategy for 2026. According to a report by American Tech magazine, The Information, the company plans to stagger the launch of its new iPhone series to accommodate the debut of its first foldable iPhone.
According to previous rumours and leaks, the iPhone 18 series will bring Apple's first foldable iPhone, along with the four other models. Now, according to the new report, Apple is planning to change its launch strategy.
The standard iPhone 18 and a follow-up to the iPhone 16e are reportedly being pushed to spring 2027. This delay reflects Apple’s intention to space out product launches and reduce pressure on manufacturing and marketing resources.
Under iphone's new approach, the high-end iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to debut in the market in the usual autumn window, potentially alongside a new iPhone 18 Air and Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone.
The upcoming foldable iPhone is said to adopt a book-style design, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold. It is expected to feature a 5.5-inch outer display and an internal screen measuring just under 8 inches when unfolded, catering to multitasking and extended media use.
Design details suggest a slim form factor—about 4.5mm when open and 9mm when folded. A titanium frame and dual-camera system are expected according to the reports. Apple may integrate Touch ID into the power button instead of using Face ID, in an effort to conserve internal space.
As per report, iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to include long-rumoured, under-display Face ID technology, reducing the front-facing elements to a small camera cutout.