/Apple Awe Dropping Event: 7 most expensive iPhones ever launched

The iPhone 15 Pro was launched at Rs 1,34,900 for the 128GB storage variant. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was launched for Rs 1,59,900 for the 256GB version, making it the most expensive iPhone ever launched. Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max sport Dynamic Island, Always-On display, ProMotion technology, and Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. The phone is rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes). It features a 48MP main camera with a 24mm focal length, an f/1.78 aperture, second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels, and support for super-high-resolution photos (24MP and 48MP). It supports 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps.