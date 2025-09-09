/Apple Awe Dropping Event: 7 most expensive iPhones ever launched

Apple will launch its iPhone 17 series today. The US-based company will organise the 'Awe Dropping' event today, where the phones will be launched along with several other products. Have you wondered what their prices have been since the company started them? Here's a list.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) and iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) were launched at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,44,900, respectively. Both phones sport Dynamic Island, Always-On display. ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. The phones have A18 Pro chip with New 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores. They have 48MP Fusion camera sensor: 24 mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture, second‑generation sensor‑shift optical image stabilisation, 100% Focus Pixels, support for super‑high‑resolution photos (24MP and 48MP).
The iPhone 15 Pro was launched at Rs 1,34,900 for the 128GB storage variant. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was launched for Rs 1,59,900 for the 256GB version, making it the most expensive iPhone ever launched. Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max sport Dynamic Island, Always-On display, ProMotion technology, and Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. The phone is rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes). It features a 48MP main camera with a 24mm focal length, an f/1.78 aperture, second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels, and support for super-high-resolution photos (24MP and 48MP). It supports 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps.
These phones were launched for Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,39,900 in September 2023. The phone comes with an A16 Bionic chip, which has a 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine. It supports ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB storage). It also supports Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. The phone also supports Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, ).Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou
iPhone 13 Pro was launched at Rs 119,900. iPhone 13 Pro Max was launched at Rs 1,29,000. The phones came with stainless steel with a textured matte glass back. It has A15 Bionic chip and a pro camera system
with a 12MP main camera, an Ultra Wide camera, and a Telephoto camera. It also has a portrait mode with Focus and Depth Control. It also supports macro photography.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (64 GB) was launched at Rs 129,000. Apple iPhone 12 Pro (64 GB) was launched at Rs 119,900.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max was launched for Rs 1,09,900.
Apple iPhone Xs Max (64 GB) was launched in September 2018 for Rs 1,09,900.