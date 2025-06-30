/Apollo, Columbia, Challenger: The 7 deadliest spaceflight accidents that changed history

On 27 January 1967, astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White, and Roger B. Chaffee died during a ground test of the Apollo 1 spacecraft at Kennedy Space Center. A fire broke out inside the command module, fuelled by the pure oxygen environment and flammable materials. The crew could not escape due to the inward-opening hatch and rapid spread of the fire. The disaster halted the Apollo programme temporarily and led to major design and safety revisions, including a new hatch system and reduced flammability of interior components.

