‘Apocalyptic’ Greek inferno triggers mass evacuation as hundreds left homeless

At least 1,450 Greek firefighters have been battling the infernos along with 15 aircraft, with reinforcements arriving from other countries

Firestorm in Greece

Thousands of tourists and residents were evacuated and a thick cloud of smoke and ash hung over Athens Saturday as forests fires that have already killed two people raged for the eleventh day in parts of Greece.

At least 1,450 Greek firefighters were battling the infernos along with 15 aircraft, with reinforcements arriving from other countries, the fire service said.

The blazes are set to continue with strong winds and temperatures of up to 38 degrees Centigrade forecast in some regions on Saturday.

(Photograph:AFP)