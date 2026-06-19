/'Apache helicopter': Why it remains the deadliest attack chopper ever built

The AH-64 Apache uses laser-guided missiles and advanced radar to track 128 targets. Its 23mm armour and helmet-linked gun make it the definitive attack helicopter.
The AH-64E Apache carries up to 16 laser-guided AGM-114 Hellfire missiles on its wing pylons. These precision weapons can destroy heavily armoured tanks from a safe distance of eight kilometres. This long-range offensive strike capability ensures complete battlefield dominance.
The rotor-mounted Longbow fire control radar can automatically detect and track up to 128 targets simultaneously. It can identify the highest priority threats within seconds in any weather condition. The system can then seamlessly coordinate precision missile strikes.
The helicopter is equipped with an M230 30mm chain gun carrying 1,200 rounds of ammunition. The weapon is linked directly to the pilot's helmet display system. The gun barrel automatically points wherever the pilot looks, ensuring instant target engagement.
The crew compartment is built using high-strength shielding designed to withstand direct hits from 23mm explosive shells. This rugged internal structure protects the pilots during close-range combat operations. Main rotor blades are also built to resist heavy anti-aircraft fire.
Powered by twin General Electric turboshaft engines, the aircraft achieves a maximum speed of nearly 300 kilometres per hour. It can quickly deploy to active conflict zones while maintaining steady low-altitude flight. This agility allows it to evade hostile radar systems.