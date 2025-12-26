/Apache helicopter vs Ka-52 helicopter weapons and range compared

The Apache AH-64 and Russia’s Ka-52 Alligator differ sharply in combat roles. Ka-52 is faster and has a much longer range, while Apache flies higher and dominates in missile firepower, sensors and sustained fire, making it stronger for precision anti-tank warfare.
Ka-52 Alligator reaches 315 kilometres per hour maximum speed edging out Apache's 293 kilometres per hour providing slight manoeuvrability advantage in rapid response situations. Apache achieves cruising speed around 265 kilometres per hour whilst Ka-52 cruises at 260 kilometres per hour. Speed advantage enables Ka-52 faster target acquisition and tactical repositioning during combat operations.
Apache AH-64E operates at maximum altitude 6,200 metres providing tactical advantage operating above Ka-52's 5,500 metre ceiling enabling higher vantage point for target detection and engagement. Higher altitude capability improves firing position advantages minimising ground fire threat exposure. Service ceiling difference favours Apache for elevated mountain terrain operations.
Apache carries up to 16 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles with 8 to 12 kilometre range enabling 16 separate target engagements from single platform providing significant firepower advantage. Hellfire missiles feature fire-and-forget capability through millimetre-wave radar seeker eliminating requirement continuous laser designation. Apache can operate 150 kilometres deep behind enemy lines striking targets with precision.
Ka-52 carries 12 VIKHR Whirlwind anti-tank missiles with 6.2 kilometre range providing laser beam guidance requiring continuous targeting support from helicopter throughout missile flight. Ka-52 can mount alternative ATAKA missiles or IGLA-V air-to-air missiles demonstrating operational flexibility. Reduced missile range compared to Hellfire limits standoff engagement capability.
Apache M230 chain gun fires 625 rounds per minute with 1,200-round ammunition capacity providing sustained fire capability against area targets and lightly armoured vehicles. Ka-52 2A42 30mm cannon fires 550 rounds per minute with only 460 rounds limiting close-range engagement duration. Apache's ammunition capacity provides superior close-in firepower advantage.
Apache operates at combat range approximately 480 kilometres requiring refuelling for extended missions whilst Ka-52 achieves 1,100 kilometre operational range enabling longer sustained patrols without refuelling. Ka-52's extended range advantage allows deeper penetration missions supporting sustained area operations. Range capability favours Ka-52 for strategic depth coverage.
Apache features Target Acquisition Designation Sight and Pilot Night Vision Sensor enabling day-night adverse weather precision strikes with advanced fire control systems and integrated avionics. Ka-52 lighter airframe and coaxial rotor design provide superior manoeuvrability offsetting Apache's advanced sensor superiority. Combat effectiveness depends mission type with Apache favoured anti-tank operations and Ka-52 preferred mobility scenarios.