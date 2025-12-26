LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Apache helicopter vs Ka-52 helicopter weapons and range compared

Apache helicopter vs Ka-52 helicopter weapons and range compared

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Dec 26, 2025, 17:41 IST | Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 17:41 IST

The Apache AH-64 and Russia’s Ka-52 Alligator differ sharply in combat roles. Ka-52 is faster and has a much longer range, while Apache flies higher and dominates in missile firepower, sensors and sustained fire, making it stronger for precision anti-tank warfare.

Ka-52 Faster at 315 km/h vs Apache 293 km/h
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Ka-52 Faster at 315 km/h vs Apache 293 km/h

Ka-52 Alligator reaches 315 kilometres per hour maximum speed edging out Apache's 293 kilometres per hour providing slight manoeuvrability advantage in rapid response situations. Apache achieves cruising speed around 265 kilometres per hour whilst Ka-52 cruises at 260 kilometres per hour. Speed advantage enables Ka-52 faster target acquisition and tactical repositioning during combat operations.​​

Altitude
2 / 7
(Photograph: Boeing.com)

Altitude

Apache AH-64E operates at maximum altitude 6,200 metres providing tactical advantage operating above Ka-52's 5,500 metre ceiling enabling higher vantage point for target detection and engagement. Higher altitude capability improves firing position advantages minimising ground fire threat exposure. Service ceiling difference favours Apache for elevated mountain terrain operations.​​

Hellfire Missile Capability
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Hellfire Missile Capability

Apache carries up to 16 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles with 8 to 12 kilometre range enabling 16 separate target engagements from single platform providing significant firepower advantage. Hellfire missiles feature fire-and-forget capability through millimetre-wave radar seeker eliminating requirement continuous laser designation. Apache can operate 150 kilometres deep behind enemy lines striking targets with precision.​​

Ka-52 VIKHR Missiles
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Ka-52 VIKHR Missiles

Ka-52 carries 12 VIKHR Whirlwind anti-tank missiles with 6.2 kilometre range providing laser beam guidance requiring continuous targeting support from helicopter throughout missile flight. Ka-52 can mount alternative ATAKA missiles or IGLA-V air-to-air missiles demonstrating operational flexibility. Reduced missile range compared to Hellfire limits standoff engagement capability.​

30mm Cannon Systems - Apache 1,200 Rounds vs Ka-52 460 Rounds
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

30mm Cannon Systems - Apache 1,200 Rounds vs Ka-52 460 Rounds

Apache M230 chain gun fires 625 rounds per minute with 1,200-round ammunition capacity providing sustained fire capability against area targets and lightly armoured vehicles. Ka-52 2A42 30mm cannon fires 550 rounds per minute with only 460 rounds limiting close-range engagement duration. Apache's ammunition capacity provides superior close-in firepower advantage.​

Combat Range Distance
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Combat Range Distance

Apache operates at combat range approximately 480 kilometres requiring refuelling for extended missions whilst Ka-52 achieves 1,100 kilometre operational range enabling longer sustained patrols without refuelling. Ka-52's extended range advantage allows deeper penetration missions supporting sustained area operations. Range capability favours Ka-52 for strategic depth coverage.​​

Survivability and Sensors
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Survivability and Sensors

Apache features Target Acquisition Designation Sight and Pilot Night Vision Sensor enabling day-night adverse weather precision strikes with advanced fire control systems and integrated avionics. Ka-52 lighter airframe and coaxial rotor design provide superior manoeuvrability offsetting Apache's advanced sensor superiority. Combat effectiveness depends mission type with Apache favoured anti-tank operations and Ka-52 preferred mobility scenarios.​

Trending Photo

How much it costs to fly a military helicopter per hour
6

How much it costs to fly a military helicopter per hour

‘Laser Dots & GPS’: How drones guide missiles and bombs with high accuracy
7

‘Laser Dots & GPS’: How drones guide missiles and bombs with high accuracy

Wake Up Dead Man, KPop Demon Hunters and more: Top 5 most-watched Netflix movies in 2025
6

Wake Up Dead Man, KPop Demon Hunters and more: Top 5 most-watched Netflix movies in 2025

‘Saturn’s moon may not have underground ocean’: NASA study reveals surprising details about Titan
7

‘Saturn’s moon may not have underground ocean’: NASA study reveals surprising details about Titan

If you loved Mrs Deshpande, watch 6 shows and movies with strong female leads on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
7

If you loved Mrs Deshpande, watch 6 shows and movies with strong female leads on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms