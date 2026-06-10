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Apache helicopter cost vs power: Is it worth millions per unit?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 10, 2026, 15:58 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 15:58 IST

Equipped with the Longbow radar and advanced M-TADS/PNVS imaging, the AH-64E Apache helicopter can detect up to 256 targets simultaneously and guide missiles from over 8 kilometres away in total darkness.

The procurement price tag
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The procurement price tag

A new AH-64E has a base flyaway cost of $35 million to $50 million, but international packages often exceed $100 million. According to US Department of State records, these packages include weaponry, maintenance, and pilot training infrastructure.

High operational maintenance
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

High operational maintenance

Operating an Apache is a resource-heavy endeavour, costing approximately $10,000 per flight hour. US Army logistics data indicates this high price supports complex avionics and the high mission-readiness rates required for active combat.

Unparalleled sensor dominance
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(Photograph: AFP)

Unparalleled sensor dominance

The $100 million price provides the Longbow radar, capable of classifying 256 targets simultaneously from miles away. Boeing confirms this sensor suite allows the helicopter to act as an airborne command hub for networked battlefield operations.

Concentrated fire power
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(Photograph: X)

Concentrated fire power

A single Apache carries 16 Hellfire missiles and a 30mm chain gun, providing more lethality than several ground units combined. Military analysts argue that one helicopter can dismantle an entire tank column, justifying its high individual cost.

The strategic deterrence factor
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(Photograph: Boeing.com)

The strategic deterrence factor

Despite the massive expense, the Apache remains a primary deterrent against conventional ground invasions. Defence experts note that the platform’s survivability and ability to dominate contested airspace provide a strategic value that cheaper drones cannot match.

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