'It was necessary'

Along the US-Mexico border, many cities faced economic struggles due to anti-COVID-19 trade restrictions.

But there was little criticism of the border closures among those waiting to enter the United States Monday.

"Well, because of the disease, it was necessary," said Herminia Urieta, who travelled three days from Guerrero, in southern Mexico, to visit a sister she has not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Reflecting widespread anticipation of the reopening, currency exchange centres in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez were hit by a shortage of dollars.

"We have butterflies," said Daniel Francoeur, who along with his wife waited almost seven hours to cross the Thousand Islands Bridge into New York state after leaving their Ottawa area home at 1:30 am.

"It's been two years since we went to Florida and we didn't want to wait another day," they said.

(Photograph:AFP)