/Anthropic blocks entire company out of Claude without a reasonable explanation

With no access to Claude, the company was caught off guard as the employees did not know what to do. Their work relied heavily on Claude and the AI assistant's integrations, skills, and conversation histories. As the news spread across other companies, the creators faced a lot of backlash. The outrage led to Anthropic restoring access after 15 hours. However, it isn't clear whether it did so because of the criticism or whether it realised something had gone wrong on its end.