/Annular solar eclipse 2026: Why almost no humans will see the ring of fire

An annular solar eclipse will occur on February 17, 2026. In such an eclipse, the moon covers a major portion of the Sun, with only a ring left peeking through from the edges. This gives it the name 'ring of fire' solar eclipse. The eclipse will last up to 2 minutes, 20 seconds. The dramatic visual of a ring will only be visible from a remote region, and almost no human beings would see it. People in a few other regions will be able to see the eclipse, but only a small portion of the sun will be covered.