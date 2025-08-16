/Angela Bassett birthday special: Iconic performances of Academy nominated actress

The Marvel film, which is the second installment of Black Panther, tells the story of Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje, who fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.