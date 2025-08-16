/Angela Bassett birthday special: Iconic performances of Academy nominated actress

On the occasion of Angela Bassett's birthday, check out some of the iconic roles played by the Academy-nominated actress.
Angela Bassett is one of the popular and accomplished actresses in Hollywood. She is best known for her versatile performances in both film and TV and has garnered critical acclaim. Let's take a look at some of the best performances.
The political thriller show tells the story of George Mullen, a popular former US President, who is brought out of retirement to head a commission investigating a global cyber-attack.
The Marvel film, which is the second installment of Black Panther, tells the story of Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje, who fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.
The series explores the story of policemen, paramedics, and firefighters, who put themselves in dangerous situations to save people's lives. Meanwhile, they also have to deal with their problems.
The film tells the story of stockbroker Stella's busy life, taking a toll on her so that she's forgotten to really live. But a trip to Jamaica turns into a voyage of self-discovery as Stella finds love - even if it's with a man 20 years her junior.
It tells the story of a young woman who agrees to marry a handsome prince -- only to discover it was all a trap. She is thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon and must rely solely on her wits and will to survive.
The political action thriller tells the story of a group of North Koreans seeking to reunify the Korean Peninsula, who storm the White House, holding the US president hostage in a bunker. Mike Banning, an ex-Secret Service agent, tries to rescue him.