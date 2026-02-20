/Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'released under investigation'. Check details here

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released under investigation after 12 hours of questioning in Norfolk over suspected misconduct in public office, amid past allegations by Virginia Giuffre and ongoing police inquiries.
After the questioning of almost 12 hours, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from the police custody in Norfolk on Thursday (Feb 19).
He was photographed in the back seat as he left Aylsham Police station. He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
He was released under investigation following his arrest, Thames Valley police said, The Guardian reported.
Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life in April 2025, aged 41, previously alleged that Mountbatten-Windsor had sex with her three times as a teenager.
After his arrest, Virginia Giuffre’s brother and sister-in-law told the BBC’s Newsnight that they “celebrated” upon hearing the news of his arrest.