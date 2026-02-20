LOGIN
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'released under investigation'. Check details here

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 20, 2026, 01:25 IST | Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 01:32 IST

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released under investigation after 12 hours of questioning in Norfolk over suspected misconduct in public office, amid past allegations by Virginia Giuffre and ongoing police inquiries.

ndrew Mountbatten-Windsor released
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

ndrew Mountbatten-Windsor released

After the questioning of almost 12 hours, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from the police custody in Norfolk on Thursday (Feb 19).

Why was he arrested?
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Why was he arrested?

He was photographed in the back seat as he left Aylsham Police station. He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

'Released under investigation'
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

'Released under investigation'

He was released under investigation following his arrest, Thames Valley police said, The Guardian reported.

Virginia Giuffre
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life in April 2025, aged 41, previously alleged that Mountbatten-Windsor had sex with her three times as a teenager.

Giuffre’s brother celebrated
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Giuffre’s brother celebrated

After his arrest, Virginia Giuffre’s brother and sister-in-law told the BBC’s Newsnight that they “celebrated” upon hearing the news of his arrest.

5

