Ancient Mayan city discovered in Mexican jungle

An ancient city, previously known as Maya City, was discovered in southern Mexico's jungles. Mexico's anthropology institute revealed the news on Tuesday, June 20. The city is believed to have been an important centre thousands of years ago. The city includes large pyramid-like buildings, stone columns, three plazas with imposing towers and other structures arranged in almost-concentric circles. The Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia (INAH) named the ancient city "Ocomtum", meaning "stone column" in the Yucatec Maya language.

Ancient city of Maya

The ancient city of Maya is located in the Balamku ecological reserve on the Yucatan Peninsula. It was discovered during a search of a largely unexplored stretch of jungle that took place between March and June this year, using aerial laser mapping (LiDAR) technology.

Advanced mathematical calendars

The Maya civilisation was known for its advanced mathematical calendars. The civilisation spread to southeast Mexico and parts of Central America. Widespread political collapse led to its decline centuries before the arrival of Spanish conquistadors.

Ocomtum site

The Ocomtum site has a core area that is located on high ground and is surrounded by extensive wetlands. It includes several pyramid-like structures up to 15 metres high. The city also had a ball court. The game is believed to have had an important religious purpose.

Central altars for community rituals

Lead archaeologist Ivan Sprajc said in a statement that his team found central altars closer to the La Riguena River. This could have been designed for community rituals. However, he added that more research is needed to understand the cultures that once lived there.

'Ideological and population changes'

Judging from materials extracted from buildings, the site probably declined around 800 to 1000 AD. The site was likely a reflection of "ideological and population changes" that led to the collapse of Maya societies in that region by the 10th century.

