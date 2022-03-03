Anatomy of attack: How Ukraine soldiers are battling Russians

'We like our army'

An Ukrainian soldier holds an anti-tank launcher at a frontline northeast of Kyiv.

"We like our army," Olena's 23-year-old son Oleg told AFP down in the basement.

"We love them because they are doing things that were not expected of them. They are doing so much," he beamed, proudly.

"We are the coolest nation in the world."

Yet the young man shows signs of strain and worry.

(Photograph:AFP)