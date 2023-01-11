Ana de Armas to Billy Porter: Round-up of all the stunning looks from the Golden Globes 2023

The 2023 Golden Globes have finally kicked off the much-awaited award season, and our favourite stars have started stepping out in their best fashion. On Tuesday, at the ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, we saw a bevvy of looks, from Jenne Ortega's beige colour cutout gown to Billy Porter, who again chose to wear a velvet tux gown but in a different colour. Rihanna, who skipped the red carpet, and James Bond girl Ana de Armas, donned the day's baldest yet most classic ensemble. For those who missed the red carpet, here we have curated some of the stunning looks from the big night.

Michelle Yeoh

The big winner of the evening, Michelle Yeoh, looked breathtaking in a black shimmering dress. Yeoh stepped out in a dark blue Armani Prive dress featuring a short top and a skirt. She accessorised her look with a necklace and a bracelet.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett made history at the Golden Globes as she became the first Marvel star to win an award in the Best Actress category. Bassett looked stunning in a blingy silver halter neck gown for the special occasion. Bassett's hairstyle added more glamour to the look.

Jenna Ortega

'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega gave a princessy vibe in a peach-coloured cutout gown from Gucci, and her wolf haircut was perfectly paired with her look, which she accessorised with lots of silver jewellery.

Ana De Armas

James Bond girl Ana DeArmas is a black beauty! Ana, stepped out in a black strapless Louis Vuitton gown with the white embroidery in front. She accessorized her look with LV's diamond jewellery and kept her hair open.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox walked the red carpet in a classic dark blue colour dress with silver detailing on it by John Galliano. The bold dress featured a deep front with a long trail.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek dazzled on the red carpet with her glittery look. The 'Eternals' actor showed up in a light pink corset gown featuring black straps and stone detailing all over it. She tied her hair in a braid and kept her makeup minimal.

Lily James

Lily James was bald and sexy. The actress made heads turn on the Golden Globe red carpet with her extra-voluminous gown from Atelier Versace, which featured cutouts in the stomach area and a long trail. She accessorised her strapless dress with a diamond choker.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez's bow dress was the most unique outfit we saw on the Golden Globes red carpet. Rodriguez, who was the first trans woman to win the Golden Globe in the Actress category for her show 'Pose', dazzled on the red carpet in a silk gown by Balmain. She completed her look with the Pomellato jewellery.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is a beauty. The 'Only Murders in the Building' made heads turn at the red carpet with her black velvet gown with dramatic dark purple colour dress. To accentuate the dramatic look of her gown, the actress tied her hair in a high bun.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter is back on the red carpet with another magnificent look. Porter, who is known for his head-turning sartorial choices, walked the red carpet in a pink colour velvet tuxedo gown. She paired his pink gown with a white shirt and pink bow.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain is simple and sweet. The 40-year-old actress arrived at the Golden Globes red carpet wearing a stone-studded Oscar de la Renta gown. The glittering gown also featured a sequined web design in the middle of it. She added extra glam to her look with the sleek bun.

