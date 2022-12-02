An unforgettable night ! Jubilant Japanese fans after stunning win against Spain at FIFA World Cup 2022

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 01:29 PM IST

Japan roars back and advanced to the round of 16 on Thursday as they beat 2010 champions Spain by 2-1. They snatched the win by smashing two quick-fire goals. Beating the opponents, Spain, Japan has earned every right to celebrate their World Cup win to advance to the round of 16. Just as the final whistle blew on Japan's stunning victory over Spain, exhilarated fans threw themselves onto Tokyo's Shibuya crossing in a bid to celebrate a win that few had dared to dream of. "Japan, bravo! Japan, bravo!" they cheered after the 2-1 victory, singing the popular "Vamos Nippon" football chant and waving the country's flag. Fans danced enthusiastically and cheered the players.

A night they will not forget ! Japan fans celebrate stunning win against Spain

Japan fans are exuding with sheer joy after Japan reached in the knockout rounds at FIFA World Cup 2022. As it is rightly said that football is a game of passion, emotions and bringing people together, the stands at Qatar stadium on Thursday captured the same. Emotions ran high as soon as the final whistle blew. Japanese fans started waving their national flag in the wind. It was indeed the most joyous day for them so far at FIFA World Cup 2022.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Tokyo Tower lit up after Japan smashed Spain to advance in knockouts

Tokyo Tower in the Shiba-koen district of Minato, Japan was decked up in lights. The Tower was built in 1958.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Fans cleaned up garbage after Japan's historic win against Spain

Japanese fans cleaned up the garbage after a shock win in World Cup victory against Spain. Even the players left the changing room spick and span.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Fans wave Japanese flag after winning the knockout battle against Spain

Fans wave Japanese flag enthusiastically at the Qatar stadium after winning the knockout battle against Spain at FIFA World Cup 2022.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Fans jubilant in Shibuya City, Japan after big win at FIFA World Cup 2022

Fans rejoiced over Japan's advancement to the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Fans celebrated in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on December 2. Young people thronged to the iconic scramble crossing in Tokyo's Shibuya and other parts of the country.

(Photograph: Twitter )