Here is some good news in the middle of the pandemic, Nepal's illustrious climber Kami Rita Sherpa ascended the Mount Everest for a record 25th time on Friday.

Kami made his way to the top along with 11 other Sherpas from the Nepali side, becoming one of the first climbers in the season to conquer the 8848.86-meter-high peak situated along the China-Nepal border