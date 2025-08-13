/An anti universe in rewind: Big Bang birthed two worlds, ours and a twin

Did the Big Bang give birth to two universes? One in which we live, and the other that runs parallel to us but in rewind. A theory suggests that when our universe was born, another mirror anti-universe also came to life, where time runs backwards.
Humans have been fascinated by the concept of the multiverse, and some strongly believe in the existence of more than one universe. Then there are other studies that suggest there is a universe that runs parallel to us, but in reverse. This world is moving back in time, before the Big Bang occurred. This theory also explains dark matter, something that scientists are yet to explain fully even today.
According to a study published in the journal Annals of Physics, our universe has an “anti-universe”. This universe is in perfect alignment with CPT (charge, parity, time-reversal) symmetry. Physical interactions are in line with most of these symmetries almost always. However, a few violations could occur sometimes, but never in all three areas.
Physicists Latham Boyle, Kieran Finn, and Neil Turok propose that this symmetry is not limited to the forces and fields that make up the physics of the cosmos. In fact, if it is so important, then it probably applies to the entire universe. Citing this symmetry, the researchers proposed that this means the Big Bang isn't the beginning, but a symmetry point that divided two universes moving in opposite directions in time.
With the Big Bang, two worlds were likely born, but in opposite directions. Think of it as a point that deflects into two directions at the same time. The anti-universe is moving back in time before the Big Bang, and our universe started moving forward in time from this inflection point based on our perspective.
According to the paper by the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Ontario, Canada, the Big Bang might have been smaller and more symmetrical than we think. They state that this symmetry can truly exist between the two universes when we take into account neutrinos. If there is a universe running parallel and backwards in time, then what we call dark matter could actually be a version of a neutrino that is “right-handed."
Basically, what we know today as dark matter, an unknown force that occupies the majority of the universe, is actually this neutrino, and there would be enough of it to account for all the dark matter. Consequently, the other universe would have left-handed neutrinos.