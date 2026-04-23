/Amsterdam airport announces 10% discount on airport fees to combat soaring jet fuel costs

"Especially in the current geopolitical situation, it is important to keep the Netherlands connected to the rest of the world," the Schiphol Group said in a statement. "A strong aviation sector contributes to the resilience and economy of the country, ensuring the supply of essential goods and food."

To balance the financial aid with environmental commitments, the discount applies only to daytime flights. Night flights are strictly excluded from the scheme, as the airport remains under pressure from the Dutch government to reduce noise pollution and discourage late-hour operations.