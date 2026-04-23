/Amsterdam airport announces 10% discount on airport fees to combat soaring jet fuel costs

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol has announced a temporary 10% reduction in airport charges from April 27, 2026, to March 31, 2027. The measure aims to support airlines like KLM struggling with soaring jet fuel prices due to the West Asia conflict.
In a move to stabilise the European aviation sector, Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport announced Thursday that it will offer airlines a 10% discount on airport charges starting next week. The temporary measure is a direct response to the "unexpected and sharp" rise in kerosene prices caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
The Royal Schiphol Group confirmed that the discount will take effect on April 27, 2026, and remain in place through March 31, 2027. The relief comes as a welcome reprieve for carriers like KLM, which last week reported that nearly 1% of its short-haul flights had become "unprofitable" due to fuel bills that have doubled in some regions.
"Especially in the current geopolitical situation, it is important to keep the Netherlands connected to the rest of the world," the Schiphol Group said in a statement. "A strong aviation sector contributes to the resilience and economy of the country, ensuring the supply of essential goods and food."
To balance the financial aid with environmental commitments, the discount applies only to daytime flights. Night flights are strictly excluded from the scheme, as the airport remains under pressure from the Dutch government to reduce noise pollution and discourage late-hour operations.
The decision marks a significant pivot for Schiphol, which had previously drawn heavy criticism from airlines for a 41% hike in landing fees in 2025. While a planned 5% increase for 2026 was already scrapped in February, this new 10% discount represents a proactive attempt to prevent a wave of flight cancellations.
The move is expected to have a "temporary negative effect" on Schiphol’s financial results. However, the airport’s leadership maintains that it remains financially robust enough to absorb the hit without delaying its €6 billion infrastructure investment plan over the next decade.
Industry analysts note that Schiphol, Europe’s fourth-busiest hub, is acting as a "pillar of stability" while other major airports like London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle continue to monitor fuel reserves. With global energy chiefs warning that Europe may only have six weeks of jet fuel supply remaining if the regional conflict does not de-escalate, Schiphol's discount may be the first of several emergency measures across the continent to keep the world’s fleets in the air.