/Amitabh Bachchan to Dharmendra: First love stories of evergreen Bollywood icons

Veteran actor, Jeetendra has a whirlwind of love life and marriage in his life. The first love of his life which he also later married was Shobha Kapoor. Despite his linkages to several other women in the industry, he was determined to marry Shobha and the couple got married in 1974. As Jeetendra continue to date then Bollywood divas, he and Hema Malini almost tied knot amid tensions with their respective partners. But it couldn't reach the full fledged wedding as Dharmendra interrupted between them. In his then career, he also dated actresses like Sridevi and Jaya Prada even having two kids. Later, he ended his friendship with Sridevi because his wife, Shobha got angry on him. Jeetendra broke out on his dating rumours with Jaya Prada and clarified that he was not linked to the actress in the other way.