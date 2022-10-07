Amitabh Bachchan at 80: 10 quirky films starring Big B you should watch

Amitabh Bachchan is a name that every Indian -- whether film buff or not -- would instantly recognise. Big B as he lovingly called by the fans has been a part of our world for more than half a century. He is a cinema legend without equal. It can be argued whether there are better actors, but when it comes to the stature Big B enjoys in our popular imagination blows everybody else out of the water. Over the years, he has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters both as a young actor and as a veteran of the film industry. On October 11, Amitabh will turn 80.

And we thought we would celebrate the glorious career of in advance by highlighting some of the unconventional and lesser-known films of the legend that are nevertheless worth watching: