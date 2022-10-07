Amitabh Bachchan at 80: 10 quirky films starring Big B you should watch

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat | Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 07:53 PM(IST)

Amitabh Bachchan is a name that every Indian -- whether film buff or not -- would instantly recognise. Big B as he lovingly called by the fans has been a part of our world for more than half a century. He is a cinema legend without equal. It can be argued whether there are better actors, but when it comes to the stature Big B enjoys in our popular imagination blows everybody else out of the water. Over the years, he has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters both as a young actor and as a veteran of the film industry. On October 11, Amitabh will turn 80. 

And we thought we would celebrate the glorious career of in advance by highlighting some of the unconventional and lesser-known films of the legend that are nevertheless worth watching:

'Piku'

It is not that it is hard to picture Amitabh in a film like 'Piku'. It is actually what he does and does so well -- comedy while maintaining a Bengali accent. The Shoojit Sircar directorial stars Deepika Padukone as a young professional who has to deal with her crotchety, disagreeable father with major digestion issues. Irrfan Khan, the owner of a cab company who is charged with getting the two to Kolkata, completes the trio. The film proves that Amitabh is nothing if not versatile.
 

'Cheeni Kum'

R Balki, who recently helmed 'Chup', turns Amitabh into a grump chef in an Indian restaurant in London. Buddhadev, 64, has not loved anyone until a 34-year-old woman called Nina (Tabu) arrives at the restaurant. The issue, obviously, is that Buddhadev is old enough to be Nina's father. In fact, he is older than her real father Omprakash (Paresh Rawal). The film is a delight to watch thanks mainly due to the two central performances. 
 

'Paa'

Another R Balki film, 'Paa' had Amitabh playing the role of a young boy who has an extremely rare condition called progeria. It causes the boy, caled Auro, to age much faster than a normal adult would. It was Amitabh's real-life son, Abhishek Bachchan, who played the role of his father, doing an interesting reversal. Also starring Vidya Balan, the film will make you an emotional wreck.
 

'Nishabd'

Also starring Jiah Khan, Ram Gopal Varma's 'Nishabd' was another film in which Amitabh romanced a younger actress. While the film was "inspired" by 'American Beauty' and followed pretty much the same plot, it is worth watching just to witness Amitabh.
 

'Shamitabh'

Another R Balki movie, 'Shamitabh' had Amitabh playing a down-on-luck drunkard who wanted to be a Bollywood star. Dhanush plays the role of Danish, who is mute and thus he is unable to fulfill the same dream as he is a mute. The meta elements of the film are just a cherry on top. It is supremely entertaining.
 

'Gulabo Sitabo'

Another Sircar film 'Gulabo Sitabo' featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh playing the roles of tenant and landlord, respectively. Mirza (Bachchan) cannot fathom why Bankey (Khurrana) cannot pay his rent and tries to make the latter's life miserable whenever possible. A comedy-fan's delight. 
 

'102 Not Out'

In this Amitabh and Rishi Kapoor-starrer film directed by Umesh Shukla, the two actors play father and son. Amitabh is a 102-year-old father Dattatray Vakharia and Rishi is Babulal Vakharia, a 75-year-old. Although related by blood, they could not be more different. Dattatray tries to enjoy life even at that age, but Babulal reckons it is unbecoming for old people to be so happy. It is a stark, interesting and ultimately funny contrast.
 

'Pink'

Indian men have a consent problem in sexual matters. 'Pink' did not say anything awfully new, but it did ignit a conversation on the issue. And it helped that it was Amitabh in his signature deep voice, as a laywer, saying "No means no." The effect was electric, and the film very watchable. Repeatedly. 
 

'Badla'

Again playing a lawyer (and again co-starring with Taapsee Pannu), in 'Badla' Amitabh was charged with representing a woman (Pannu) who is accused of murder. The well-scripted and acted thriller is a worthwhile watch. The final twist is quite ridiculous and only Amitabh could have sold it.
 

'Te3n'

A mystery-thriller 'Te3n' had Amitabh playing the role of a 70-year-old man who repeatedly pesters the police for the kidnapper and murderer of his granddaughter. Vidya Balan's Inspector Sarita Sarkar is sympathetic but has no lead. Also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film is a compelling watch with a well-constructed central mystery.
 

