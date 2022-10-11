Amitabh Bachchan @ 80: WION's favourite films of the superstar

Written By: Wion Web Desk | Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 08:05 PM(IST)

Amitabh Bachchan. The name itself is considered an institution in acting in Indian cinema. The charm and enigma of the superstar transcend gender and age. In his six-long decade career, the actor has played all kinds of roles. From the now famous angry-young-man to the anti-hero, to the lover to the patriarch to now the friendly grandfather, Bachchan's characters have resonated with all age groups. 

It is a wonder that the man has been a favourite for generations. In many families across India, the love and adulation for the actor is passed down through generations. There has always been a Big B film that has resonated with people from varied age groups.

As he turns 80 on October 11, we at WION list out our favourite Amitabh Bachchan films. Such is the enigma of the actor that even a bunch of millennials (us ) can rattle off our favourite Bachchan film. 
 

Piku

Amitabh Bachchan has always excelled at everything his directors threw at him, be it action, romance or comedy. In 'Piku', Big B, whose native place is Uttar Pradesh, played the role of an old, crotchety Bengali man so convincingly that it was hard to tell that he is not in fact a Bengali. His accent did falter a couple of times, but it is nevertheless marvellous that the megastar could essay such a character from another ethnolinguistic group and yet not sacrifice the character's sense of humour. The Shoojit Sircar film also featured superb performances from Deepika Padukone, who played the titular Piku and Amitabh's daughter, and late Irrfan Khan.
 

Sholay

It is incredible that in the huge cast of 'Sholay' featuring such big names as Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh was able to distinguish himself. His character Jai was a stark contrast to Dharmendra's Veeru. While Veeru was a more cheery, enthusiastic, even a little clownish who was often a victim of his own whims. Jai, on the other hand, was shy and laid-back with a deadpan sarcastic humour. In a film of that scale and with several iconic performances like Amjad Khan as Gabbar, it is easy to forget Amitabh's quiet performance in the film but the film would not work without it and the chemistry between Big B and Dharmendra.

- Kshitij Mohan Rawat
 

Gulabo Sitabo

Being a 90's kid, I discovered Amitabh Bachchan late in my teens. Among all of his films, I liked 'Gulabo Sitabo' and 'Chehre' the most. He played unique roles in these films and proved his acting prowess. What caught my attention were the looks he carried for these two movies. His transformation into Chunnan "Mirza" Nawab and advocate Lateef Zaidi was applause-worthy.

- Kirtika Katira
 

Paa

In his career of six dacades, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchcan has played many offbeat roles, that proved he is an ''actor per excellence''. In R. Balki's 'Paa', he played the role of the specially abled child, 'Auro.'

Bachchan played the role of a 12-year-old boy who is suffering from a rare genetic condition called progeria. He looked unrecognisable as Auro and the way he brought the character to life was just outstanding. For his miraculous and mind-blowing performance, Bachchan earned his third National Film Award for Best Actor at the 57th National Film Awards. 

Bhootnath

Amitabh Bachchan knows when to shift  gears! After decades of working in films , he decided to star in a kiddie film called 'Bhootnath'. In 2008, the film was a kind of a new concept in the indusrty and for the audience as well, but Big B did it with all his perfection and made a special place in the hearts of many kids, including me ( I was in school back then). 

The film tells the story of a small family who shifts into a sprawling mansion in Goa, haunted by a ghost. Aditya (Shah Rukh Khan), the father, leaves for his job the very next day, leaving his wife Anjali (Juhi Chawla) and their naughty son, Banku, alone in the new city. 

The troubled and fearless boy, Banku, one day encounters the ghost in the house of Kailash Nath , who is trying to get the family out of his mansion. But Banku befriends the ghost very soon, and the adventure between the little human and the ghost begins! 

Seing Bachchan share screen space with small Banku (Aman Siddiqui) was a delight, and it was a film that was well-suited to Amitabh only. Many films come and go, but 'Bhoothnath' is one film that is etched in my memory forever.

- Pragati Awasthi
 

Alaap

Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, 'Alaap' came out when Amitabh Bachchan was already a star thanks to his stupendous success of 'Deewar'. Released in 1977, 'Alaap' was an art film of sorts as compared to the commercial 'Deewar'. A musical film, it had Bachchan playing a strikingly different character of a man who was born in a wealthy family decides to shun the life of comfort for his love for music. A restraint performance from Bachchan, the film was not a commercial success but is still remembered for his heartwarming.

Amar Akbar Anthony

Manmohan Desai's multi-starrer film was a quintessential Bollywood potboiler which had a theme of brothers separating during childhood and being raised by people of different religions (that explains the title) and eventually reuniting later in life. So much was happening in the narrative, and Desai ensured a fun ride but one scene that always stands out for me is of a drunk Bachchan, heavily bruised due to a brawl in the pub, trying to put medicines on himself or rather on his reflection on the mirror. The scene is meant for laughs, but Bachchan's stupendous performance is considered a masterclass in acting to date. 

-Shomini Sen
 

