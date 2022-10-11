Amitabh Bachchan @ 80: WION's favourite films of the superstar

Amitabh Bachchan. The name itself is considered an institution in acting in Indian cinema. The charm and enigma of the superstar transcend gender and age. In his six-long decade career, the actor has played all kinds of roles. From the now famous angry-young-man to the anti-hero, to the lover to the patriarch to now the friendly grandfather, Bachchan's characters have resonated with all age groups.



It is a wonder that the man has been a favourite for generations. In many families across India, the love and adulation for the actor is passed down through generations. There has always been a Big B film that has resonated with people from varied age groups.

As he turns 80 on October 11, we at WION list out our favourite Amitabh Bachchan films. Such is the enigma of the actor that even a bunch of millennials (us ) can rattle off our favourite Bachchan film.

