Amid rapid surge in coronavirus cases, monuments re-open in Delhi

Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb and a host of other centrally-protected monuments in Delhi were reopened for visitors on Monday after being shut for over three months due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Let's take a look:

Safety measures

Few primary safety measures such as social distancing circles, thermal scanning of visitors, and setting up of sanitiser dispensers are to be followed. 

(Photograph:PTI)

Masks mandatory

Wearing of masks will be mandatory and no one will be allowed to enter without it according to the health officials.

(Photograph:ANI)

Monuments protected under ASI

There are 173 monuments in Delhi protected under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It includes three UNESCO World Heritage Sites -- Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb and Qutub Minar and Safdarjung Tomb, Purana Quila, Tughlaqabad Fort and Firoz Shah Kotla.

(Photograph:PTI)

Timing

The timing of the monuments till now has been kept the same starting from around 7 am till sunset. 

As many as 3,691 centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

(Photograph:PTI)

Extra precaution

As Delhi's coronavirus figures crossed the 1 lakh-mark, monuments are taking extra precaution to assure the safety of tourists. Security guards at the entry-level have also been given mask, gloves, face shield, and sanitiser.

(Photograph:PTI)

