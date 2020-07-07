Amid rapid surge in coronavirus cases, monuments re-open in Delhi
Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb and a host of other centrally-protected monuments in Delhi were reopened for visitors on Monday after being shut for over three months due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Let's take a look:
Safety measures
Few primary safety measures such as social distancing circles, thermal scanning of visitors, and setting up of sanitiser dispensers are to be followed.
(Photograph:PTI)
Masks mandatory
Wearing of masks will be mandatory and no one will be allowed to enter without it according to the health officials.
(Photograph:ANI)
Monuments protected under ASI
There are 173 monuments in Delhi protected under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It includes three UNESCO World Heritage Sites -- Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb and Qutub Minar and Safdarjung Tomb, Purana Quila, Tughlaqabad Fort and Firoz Shah Kotla.
(Photograph:PTI)
Timing
The timing of the monuments till now has been kept the same starting from around 7 am till sunset.
As many as 3,691 centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
(Photograph:PTI)
Extra precaution
As Delhi's coronavirus figures crossed the 1 lakh-mark, monuments are taking extra precaution to assure the safety of tourists. Security guards at the entry-level have also been given mask, gloves, face shield, and sanitiser.