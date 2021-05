Americans 'boo' Joe Biden for his 'silence' over Israel-Gaza conflict

Following renewed hostilities between Israel and Palestine, many countries have been rallying their support for one or the other. In the midst of this all, the United States of America and its president Joe Biden's stand on the issue is now drawing heavy criticism from pro-Palestinian American citizens.

'Silence'

Due to the Israeli bombings, since May 10, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced by Israeli bombings. This began afters rockets were launched towards Israel from Gaza.

These Israeli bombings have till date resulted in the death of more than 200 people, including children, but till quite recently, world superpower America stayed mum on the topic.

Hamas too, has been firing rockets into Israeli territory. So far, 12 Israelis have died in the conflict including two children. Hamas is an Islamist militant organisation.

