Published: May 27, 2025, 18:57 IST | Updated: May 27, 2025, 22:28 IST
This year's American Music Awards created quite a buzz be it for fashion or a show hosted by Jennifer Lopez. Check out the best-dressed celebrities who graced the red carpet for the event.
1 / 8
(Photograph:X)
Best dressed celebrities at American Music Awards 2205
From Nora Fatehi to Machine Gun Kelly, celebrities graced the red carpet in their best outfits
2 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
Rod Stewart
British singer and songwriter Rod Stewart's outfit looked funky with intricate shiny detail on it. The 80-year-old musician was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award. He is known for his distinctive raspy singing voice and Stewart is among the best-selling music artists of all time.
3 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
Machine Gun Kelly
American rapper and singer-songwriter exuded swag in this black and outfit semi-formal outfit. The musician was all smiles as he posed for the camera on the red carpet. Apart from his singing career, he has also made his debut in acting with the romantic drama Beyond the Lights and since then he has been part of Bird Box, Big Time Adolescence, and Nerve among others.
4 / 8
(Photograph:X)
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi too was part of the American Music Awards following the success of her recently released single Snake with Jason Derulo. For her debut at the award show, she looked stunning in a custom-made sequin leopard print dress by Tom Ford. Apart from singing, she has also been part of films in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam among others. She made her acting debut with the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.
5 / 8
(Photograph:X)
Meghan Moroney
American singer and songwriter Meghan Moroney looked sultry in this off-shoulder white cut gown with shiny intricate details and kept her tied her blonde hair with some wavy curls in the front. She completed the look with minimal jewellery and natural makeup. She gained recognition after her single Hair Salon topped the music charts.
6 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
Ciara
Renowned singer-songwriter and dancer Ciara was dripping in ice in this stone-studded off-shoulder dress and completed her look with some silver pumps. She rose to fame with her debut studio album Goodies in 20024. For the unversed, she was discovered by producer Jazza Pha and since then there has been no looking back from her singing career.
7 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
Becky G
Becky G looked every bit fierce in an off-shoulder animal print dress and black pumps. She kept her look minimal with her black hair open. She first gained recognition after she began to sing and upload cover versions of popular songs. Apart from her singing career, she has also established herself as an actress as well.
8 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
Kehlani
Kehlani dazzled in this silver short quirky dress and showed off her tattoos on the red carpet. The American singer, songwriter, and dancer rose to dame after she made her debut as a member of the teen pop group PopLyfe in 2011. Her album You Should Be Here topped the charts and was even nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album category.