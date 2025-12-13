Today, if you look at the tail of a modern US Marine Corps F-35B, you are looking at the direct descendant of the Yak-141. The F-35 uses the exact same three-bearing swivel nozzle concept. While the Americans improved the materials and automated the controls, the mechanical geometry is virtually identical to the Soviet design. The Yak-141 never went to war, but its "DNA" is now flying on hundreds of American jets around the world.