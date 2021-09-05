'Ambiguous role': Did Russia, Iran supply Taliban fighters with weapons against US troops?

A report claimed Iranian-made armaments were discovered in the hands of Taliban fighters.

Taliban's arsenal

According to a survey, the Taliban thrived on "illicit small arms" and light weapons in Afghanistan with the "rocket-propelled grenade"(RPGs) creating havoc among US forces in Afghanistan.

The small arms survey in its report said the Taliban’s weapons appeared to be "technologically sophisticated game-changers comparable to the Stinger".

RPGs and other light seized light weapons were first introduced in Afghanistan several decades ago as the United States supplied thousands of weapons to the Mujahideen in the 1980s.

The Taliban also benefitted from thousands of more weapons acquired from the former Soviet Union as it left the county.

