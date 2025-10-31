/Amazon, Microsoft, Accenture and more: Here’s a list of companies cutting jobs to focus on AI

Amazon is cutting up to 30,000 corporate positions, constituting nearly 10 per cent of its 350,000 corporate employee base, although this is less than 2 per cent of its global workforce. Notifications began in late October 2025, with jobs axed across AWS, operations, human resources, and other business units. CEO Andy Jassy cited the transition to AI-driven processes, overexpansion during the previous years, and the need to streamline management as main drivers for these cuts. The current round follows earlier reductions, making this Amazon’s largest layoff event on record.​