AMAs 2021: Cardi B and her multiple wild outfits from the night
Cardi B made her AMAs hosting debut this year and made sure to leave a long-lasting impression. The rapper turned the night into her own personal fashion show and gave out nine outfits throughout the evening from her wardrobe.
Cardi B made her red carpet entry at AMAs 2021 in a stunning black body-hugging dress with a leopard print and a thigh-high slit.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Mask up!
The mother of two sent fans into a frenzy when she arrived in a Schiaparelli floor-length halter gown and covered her face with the striking gold mask and black veil. She accessorized her look with a massive pair of gold evil eye earrings.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Fiery
For the hosting, Cardi B stepped out in an elegant black gown with a dramatic feathered headdress and silver diamond jewellery.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Breathtaking
Another two eye-catching outfits from the night was her purple velvet dress featuring feathers on the shoulder by Jean-Louis Sabaji and other was the bright neon semi-sheer dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. She wore the neon dress while accepting the award for favourite hip-hop song.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Black love
The 'WAP' rapper, who welcomed her second child two months ago, next switched her look and wore a black dress with silver shoulders and shimmering thigh-high boots, while she sat on the top of a Louis Vuitton suitcase.
Giving the audience another surprise, she rocked a second headpiece with sheer gloves in a black and white corset top.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The last dress for the evening
After winning the Favorite Hip-Hop Song award, the singer opted for a gorgeous white dress with another thigh-high slit, plunging neckline and silver beaded headpiece.