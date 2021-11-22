AMAs 2021: Cardi B and her multiple wild outfits from the night

Cardi B made her AMAs hosting debut this year and made sure to leave a long-lasting impression. The rapper turned the night into her own personal fashion show and gave out nine outfits throughout the evening from her wardrobe. 

Red carpet entry

Cardi B made her red carpet entry at AMAs 2021 in a stunning black body-hugging dress with a leopard print and a thigh-high slit. 

Mask up!

The mother of two sent fans into a frenzy when she arrived in a Schiaparelli floor-length halter gown and covered her face with the striking gold mask and black veil. She accessorized her look with a massive pair of gold evil eye earrings.

Fiery

For the hosting, Cardi B stepped out in an elegant black gown with a dramatic feathered headdress and silver diamond jewellery.

Breathtaking

Another two eye-catching outfits from the night was her purple velvet dress featuring feathers on the shoulder by Jean-Louis Sabaji and other was the bright neon semi-sheer dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. She wore the neon dress while accepting the award for favourite hip-hop song.

 

Black love

The 'WAP' rapper, who welcomed her second child two months ago, next switched her look and wore a black dress with silver shoulders and shimmering thigh-high boots, while she sat on the top of a Louis Vuitton suitcase. 

Giving the audience another surprise, she rocked a second headpiece with sheer gloves in a black and white corset top. 

The last dress for the evening

After winning the Favorite Hip-Hop Song award, the singer opted for a gorgeous white dress with another thigh-high slit, plunging neckline and silver beaded headpiece. 

