/Amarnath Yatra begins amid heavy security: Pilgrims set to embark on holy journey—Pics here

The official said that the number of pilgrims who have left for the shrine from the Jammu base camp has reached 11,138. And, the second batch of pilgrims includes 4,074 men, 786 women, and 19 children, according to the news agency PTI.
The annual Amarnath Yatra started on Thursday (July 3, 2025), with the second batch of more than 5,200 pilgrims leaving the base camp from the twin base camps at Baltal and Nunwan, and the first batch of pilgrims began on Wednesday.
Tight security measures have been implemented to ensure the yatra proceeds safely. Thousands of personnel from the police, CRPF, ITBP, and other paramilitary units have been stationed for protection, with aerial monitoring also planned.
The groups of pilgrims set off from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, in Anantnag (south Kashmir), and the Baltal base camp in the Sonamarg area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal at the first light of the day.
The first batch of pilgrims began on Wednesday, heading towards the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, known for its naturally formed ice-lingam.
Officials have implemented microchipped RFID smart cards to track pilgrims, as a part of security to curb the threats from Pakistan-backed terror groups.